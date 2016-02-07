Stephen Curry will make a special appearance at the Super Bowl

There will be two reigning MVPs on hand at Levi's Stadium today for Super Bowl 50.



Golden State Warriors guard and NBA MVP Stephen Curry will bang the "Keep Pounding" drum for the Panthers, the team confirmed Sunday. Curry, who grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, and played at nearby Davidson College, remains a huge Panthers fan. He even wore Panthers gear at Warriors practice the day of the NFC championship.



Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was named the NFL's MVP on Saturday night.



Curry also hit the drum before the team's home opener against the Houston Texans. The Panthers viewed it as a good luck since they didn't lose at home all season.



Hitting the drum before the game is a tradition honoring the late Sam Mills, a former Panthers linebacker and coach who died of intestinal cancer inspired the message of "Keep Pounding."