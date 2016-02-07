The 2016 NFL Hall of Fame class is stacked

Brett Favre, Ken Stabler, Kevin Greene, Orlando Pace, Marvin Harrison and Tony Dungy have been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The class of
2016 also includes contributor Ed DeBartolo Junior and senior selection Dick Stanfel. The announcement was made Saturday, a day before the Denver
Broncos face the Carolina Panthers in the Super Bowl.
