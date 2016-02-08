Brett Favre has a new Biography

Brett Favre, selected last weekend for the NFL Hall of Fame, will be the subject of a biography coming out in November.



Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announced Monday that it had acquired Jeff Pearlman's "Gunslinger: The Remarkable, Improbable, Iconic Life of Brett Favre." According to the publisher, Pearlman will draw upon hundreds of interviews, including friends and family members. The retired quarterback himself is not participating, but he did allow access to many close to him.



Favre spent much of his long and colorful career with the Green Bay Packers, winning three consecutive NFL MVP awards from 1995-97 and a championship in the 1997 Super Bowl.