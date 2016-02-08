Super Bowl ratings were a little down

Denver's victory over Carolina in the Super Bowl reached an average of 111.9 million viewers, a number down from the last two years.



Still, it represents the third most-watched television event in U.S. history. The Super Bowl had set viewership records for six of the past seven years.



The Nielsen company said Monday the event was live-streamed by just under 4 million additional people, setting records in the digital space.



Last year's game between New England and Seattle, which went down to the wire, remains the most-watched Super Bowl ever with 114.4 million viewers.