Super Bowl ratings were a little down

Denver's victory over Carolina in the Super Bowl reached an average of 111.9 million viewers, a number down from the last two years.
Still, it represents the third most-watched television event in U.S. history. The Super Bowl had set viewership records for six of the past seven years.
The Nielsen company said Monday the event was live-streamed by just under 4 million additional people, setting records in the digital space.
Last year's game between New England and Seattle, which went down to the wire, remains the most-watched Super Bowl ever with 114.4 million viewers.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.