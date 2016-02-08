Cooper is gone in Philly

The Philadelphia Eagles say they have released wide receiver Riley Cooper after six seasons.



Eagles officials announced the move Monday, the day after Denver beat Carolina in the Super Bowl.



Cooper's best season came in 2013, when he had 47 catches for 835 yards and eight touchdowns. He played in half his team's offensive snaps this past season.



Cooper was perhaps best known for his troublesome training camp in 2013, when he left camp for three days to deal with fallout after a video surfaced of him using a racial slur at an African-American security guard at a Kenny Chesney concert. Cooper stayed with the team and had to win back the trust of teammates.



The 28-year-old receiver has 169 catches and 18 touchdowns in 88 games played.