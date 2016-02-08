Bengals are making some off season moves

The Bengals signed cornerback Chykie Brown and offensive tackle Darryl Baldwin on Monday, adding free agents who didn't play in the NFL last season.



Brown has played in 54 games with six starts with the Ravens and the Giants since 2011. He started two playoff games for Baltimore during its Super Bowl championship season in 2012. The Giants got him off waivers last season and released him after the preseason. No other team signed him.



Baldwin signed with Baltimore as a free agent from Ohio State last season. He played in one preseason game and was waived in the final preseason cuts. He also failed to get a contract from another team.