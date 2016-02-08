LeSean McCoy under investigation on alleged officer assault

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is under investigation over the alleged assault of two off-duty police officers at a Philadelphia nightclub.



Police say a fight broke out early Sunday over a bottle of champagne. They say four men punched, kicked and stomped an officer who was knocked to the ground. The second off-duty officer intervened with security guards. All were ejected from the club.



Police say one officer had a broken nose, broken ribs and a sprained thumb. The second officer was hospitalized with a possible skull fracture.



A person familiar with the investigation confirms to The Associated Press that LeSean McCoy, who played six seasons for the Eagles, is one of the four men under investigation. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to publicly discuss the case.



McCoy's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Monday.



The Bills say they are aware of the report and are gathering information.