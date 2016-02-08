The Knicks have fired Derek Fisher

The New York Knicks have fired coach Derek Fisher midway through his second season.



The Knicks made the decision Monday after losing Sunday for the fifth straight time. They have dropped nine of 10 and fallen to 23-31, well back in the Eastern Conference playoff race.



Fisher went 40-96. The Knicks hired him in June 2014 shortly after he ended his playing career.



Associate head coach Kurt Rambis has been promoted to interim head coach.



