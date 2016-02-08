Marshawn Lynch may be retiring

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch may have given indication he's retiring.



Lynch sent a tweet during the fourth quarter of Sunday night's Super Bowl with a pair of cleats hanging from a power line, along with an emoji depicting a peace sign.



Lynch's tweet was immediately followed by statement of thanks and congratulations from teammates including Richard Sherman and Bruce Irvin. Messages left for Lynch's representatives were not immediately returned.



Seattle general manager John Schneider indicated in a pair of radio interviews after the Seahawks' season that Lynch was leaning toward retirement..



Lynch will turn 30 in April and is coming off an injury-plagued 2015 season where he was limited to just seven games in the regular season and one of Seattle's two playoff games.