Peyton Manning gets his 200th win in Super Bowl fashion

Denver's defense forced four turnovers in leading the Broncos to their third Super Bowl title, 24-10 over Carolina. The victory gives 39-year-old Broncos
quarterback Peyton Manning a 2-2 lifetime record in Super Bowls in his 200th career victory, an NFL record. Peyton Manning was coy about whether this
Super Bowl was the final game of his illustrious career. Manning said he would "take some time to reflect" and said he would not make a retirement decision
based on the emotion of the moment.
