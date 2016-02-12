Yankees pay Aroldis Chapman

Closer Aroldis Chapman and the New York Yankees have agreed to a one-year contract worth $11,325,000, avoiding salary arbitration.
Acquired from Cincinnati in December, Chapman had asked for $13.1 million and had been offered $9 million when the sides exchanged figures last month. The agreement Friday was $275,000 above the midpoint.
Chapman threw the 62 fastest pitches in the major leagues last season, ranging from 103.92 to 102.36 mph. He was 4-4 with a 1.63 ERA and 33 saves in 36 chances, striking out 116 and walking 33 in 66 1-3 innings. He made $8,075,000.
Major League Baseball is investigating Chapman under the sport's new domestic abuse policy following a disturbance in Florida on Oct. 30 involving his girlfriend. Prosecutors decided not to file charges.
Just two players remain scheduled for arbitration hearings next week: Colorado second baseman DJ LeMahieu and Houston designated hitter Evan Gattis.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.