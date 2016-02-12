Yankees pay Aroldis Chapman

Closer Aroldis Chapman and the New York Yankees have agreed to a one-year contract worth $11,325,000, avoiding salary arbitration.



Acquired from Cincinnati in December, Chapman had asked for $13.1 million and had been offered $9 million when the sides exchanged figures last month. The agreement Friday was $275,000 above the midpoint.



Chapman threw the 62 fastest pitches in the major leagues last season, ranging from 103.92 to 102.36 mph. He was 4-4 with a 1.63 ERA and 33 saves in 36 chances, striking out 116 and walking 33 in 66 1-3 innings. He made $8,075,000.



Major League Baseball is investigating Chapman under the sport's new domestic abuse policy following a disturbance in Florida on Oct. 30 involving his girlfriend. Prosecutors decided not to file charges.



Just two players remain scheduled for arbitration hearings next week: Colorado second baseman DJ LeMahieu and Houston designated hitter Evan Gattis.