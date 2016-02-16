UofL: Ramsey decided to self-impose postseason ban, Jurich agreed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville confirmed Tuesday that President Dr. James Ramsey ruled to self-impose the postseason basketball ban, and athletic director Tom Jurich agreed.

"The decision was made by Dr. Ramsey after consultation with Tom Jurich," the school's interim director of media relations, John Karman, told WAVE 3 News. "(Jurich) agreed to the decision."

When UofL announced the postseason ban on Feb. 5, the public outcry was directed almost exclusively at Ramsey, who recently has endured multiple controversies other than the sex-for-cash claims involving the basketball program.

>> Latest on UofL basketball scandal

But shortly after, basketball coach Rick Pitino said publicly that it was Jurich who ruled to ban the Cards from postseason action, seemingly to take some heat off of Ramsey.

Karman's statement Tuesday brings new questions into an already complicated saga that could be far from over. Although the school has self-imposed the postseason ban, the NCAA could still hit UofL with additional sanctions.

Committee member didn't attend meeting

Dr. Ricky Jones, chair of UofL's Pan-African Studies Department and a member of the school's small investigative committee, was not at the meeting at which the group was briefed on the investigation shortly before the ban was announced publicly on Feb. 5.

The group that also includes Ramsey, compliance director John Carns and several others was tasked with looking into possible infractions involving the basketball team, under the guidance of former NCAA investigator Chuck Smrt.

Smrt briefed the group Feb. 5, a short time before he, Ramsey, Jurich and Pitino sat on a podium and announced the school will not compete in postseason tournaments.

"During the Committee meeting, Mr. Smrt reviewed the current information that he had shared with Dr. Ramsey and Athletic Director Tom Jurich the previous afternoon," read a statement from UofL spokesman John Karman on Tuesday morning. "Based upon the information that Smrt reported to Ramsey and Jurich on Thursday, the committee was informed that the decision was made by the two principals to impose the postseason ban."

Self-proclaimed escort queen Katina Powell's tell-all memoir rocked the UofL basketball program in October. In it she claimed she worked with former UofL basketball player and staff member Andre McGee to arrange paid escorts for parties attended by basketball players and recruits. Powell said she pocketed at least $10,000 from 2010-14, and also claimed that several members of the Cards' 2013 national championship team attended the sex parties.

The Cards' final home game is March 1 against Georgia Tech. That Tuesday night game starts at 8 p.m. and can be seen on WAVE 3 News. The Cards then close out their season four days later at Virginia.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.