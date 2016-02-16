Gerard Butler is the Grand Marshall for Daytona

Actor Gerard Butler will serve as grand marshal and give the command to "start your engines" for the Feb. 21 Daytona 500.



Butler will attend other pre-race ceremonies and ride in one of the grand marshal cars during the pace laps before the green flag.



Butler stars in the upcoming thriller "London Has Fallen." He plays Secret Service agent Mike Banning



He joins baseball Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. and WWE star and actor John Cena as pre-race celebrities at the Daytona 500. Cena is the honorary pace car driver. Griffey will serve as honorary starter.