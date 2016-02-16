Teddy's new stadium is almost complete

The new home of the Minnesota Vikings is about 90 percent done.



Work on U.S. Bank Stadium is headed toward completion this summer, with a grand opening of the $1 billion-plus project scheduled for the first week in August.



Team, stadium and construction officials led reporters on a tour Tuesday, revealing about two-thirds of the 65,000 purple seats installed and much of the space finished in the six club areas.



The Vikings locker room will be put together in the coming weeks. The five, large pivoting glass doors on the building's front will be tested in April. The artificial turf will be laid in May.



The Vikings will play their first game there in August.