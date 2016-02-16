Hilltopper Alum Courtney Lee headed to Hornets

The Memphis Grizzlies are interested in sending swingman Courtney Lee to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for P.J. Hairston. The Grizzlies will also receive Chris Andersen from the Miami Heat, who will get guard Brian Roberts from Charlotte in the three-team deal.



The teams reached agreement on the trade on Tuesday, two days before the NBA's trade deadline. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.



Lee gives the Hornets added a proven shooter in Lee who can also help their perimeter defense.



The Grizzlies get a look at Hairston, the second-year forward from North Carolina and add a big man in Andersen to help frontcourt depth after losing Marc Gasol to injury.