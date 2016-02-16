Colts will play in Hall of Fame Game

The NFL has announced that the Indianapolis Colts will play the Green Bay Packers in a fitting matchup for the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 7.



A day before the league kicks off the preseason, the Hall of Fame will induct Packers quarterback Brett Favre, former Colts coach Tony Dungy and wide receiver Marvin Harrison, along with five others who were elected earlier this month.



Each team will be appearing in the game for the fifth time.



The game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.



Other members of the Class of 2016 are owner Edward DeBartolo Jr., linebacker Kevin Greene, tackle Orlando Pace, quarterback Ken Stabler and guard Dick Stanfel.