Spartans Kenny Goins will miss 2-4 weeks

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo says forward Kenny Goins is expected to be out of the lineup for 2-4 weeks with an injured left knee.
Goins left the first half of Sunday's win against Indiana with the injury.
The eighth-ranked Spartans will not have the 6-foot-6 redshirt freshman in their rotation Thursday night at home against Wisconsin and perhaps for the rest of the regular season.
Goins is averaging 10-plus minutes as a reserve, scoring two points and grabbing three rebounds a game. He has played in 25 of 26 games for Michigan State this season.
