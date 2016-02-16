Michigan lands gene studded QB

Quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, the high school junior who is the brother of Stanford star Christian McCaffrey, says he has committed to playing for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.

The younger McCaffrey said Tuesday in a phone interview he didn't want to follow his brother to Stanford because he wants to make his own path. Another brother, Max, was a senior receiver at Duke last season and his father, Ed, was an NFL receiver from 1991 to 2003.

Dylan McCaffrey says he chose Michigan over UCLA, Duke and Colorado in part because he will be coached by Harbaugh, a former NFL quarterback.

McCaffrey, who attends at Valor Christian High School in Colorado, plans to help Harbaugh recruit juniors across the country to join him on the field in 2017.