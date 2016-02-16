Pistons and Magic make deal before trade deadline

The Detroit Pistons have acquired forward Tobias Harris from Orlando in a trade that sends guard Brandon Jennings and forward Ersan Ilyasova to the Magic.



The Pistons announced the deal Tuesday. The 23-year-old Harris gives Detroit another athletic young player, and he'll be under team control for a while. Harris signed a $64 million, four-year deal to stay with the Magic last summer, when he was a restricted free agent.



The Pistons, who are a half-game out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, gave up their starting power forward in Ilyasova. Jennings was Detroit's backup point guard, and the Pistons could afford to part with him after making a long-term commitment to starter Reggie Jackson.