Ohio State knocks off Michigan

Jae'Sean Tate scored 13 points as Ohio State beat Michigan 76-66 on Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes (17-10, 9-5) led nearly the whole way in a game they likely needed to win to keep alive hopes of receiving an NCAA tournament bid next month.

Trevor Thompson and Jaquan Lyle scored 12 points apiece for Ohio State while Kam Williams added 10.

Marc Loving tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Buckeyes, notching his fifth double-double of the season.

Mark Donnal scored 17 points to lead Michigan, which had a two-game winning streak snapped. Zak Irvin added 15 points for the Wolverines (19-8, 9-5) while Derrick Walton Jr. had 13 and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had nine.

Ohio State shot 54 percent from the floor while holding the Wolverines to 39 percent.

Michigan struggled to find the range from beyond the arc, going 5 for 24 from 3-point range.