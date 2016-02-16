Patriots Jerod Mayo set to retire

New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo says he is going to retire.

Mayo posted a 90-word statement on Instagram on Tuesday with the caption "Retiring a Patriot." The 29-year-old former first-round draft pick said being a member of the Patriots for eight years was a "life-changing event."

"As my family and I prepare for the future, be sure that the Pats memories will always hold a special place in our hearts," he wrote.

Mayo also thanked the Kraft family, coach Bill Belichick and someone named "Thundercat."

Mayo, 29, was the 10th overall pick in the 2008 draft.

He did not play in the AFC championship game against Denver because of a shoulder injury. He played in just six games in each of the previous two seasons because of injuries.