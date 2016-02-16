Atlanta's Tiago Splitter is out for the season

The Atlanta Hawks say center Tiago Splitter needs season-ending hip surgery.

Splitter, from Brazil, has missed the last six games. The Hawks said Tuesday Splitter has seen "multiple" specialists while seeking the proper treatment for his sore right hip.

Finally, surgery was determined to be the best option. A date for the procedure has not been determined.

Splitter can't return this season, including for the playoffs.

Acquired from San Antonio following the 2014-15 season, Splitter averaged only 5.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 36 games in his disappointing season as a backup with Atlanta. He started only two games.

He has averaged 8.0 points and 5.1 rebounds over six NBA seasons, including five with the Spurs.