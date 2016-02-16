Morehead State dominates St. Catharine

Jared Ravenscraft scored 12 points with five assist and four steals in Morehead State's 105-66 rout of NAIA member St. Catharine on Tuesday night.

Ty'Quan Bitting scored 12 points with three steals, Anthony Elechi added 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Malik Maitland scored 10 with seven assists and five steals for the Eagles (15-11). Morehead State had 15 steals and scored 19 points off of 19 Patriot turnovers.

St. Catharine led briefly before Morehead State took charge. Bitting scored 10 points in the first half and the Eagles led 49-32 at halftime on 59.5 percent shooting.

The rout continued in the second half, with Xavier Moon hitting a 3-pointer amid a 10-2 run and the Eagles leading by 40 points with 1:58 left.

The Eagles outrebounded the Patriots 44-33 and outscored them 46-20 in the paint.

Chris Johnson led St. Catharine (7-20) with 21 points, including four 3-pointers.