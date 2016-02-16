Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is out for the season

The Hornets have announced that forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will have surgery Wednesday on his right shoulder again and will miss the remainder of the NBA season.

The team announced the surgery will be performed by Dr. Gerald Williams at Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia.

Kidd-Gilchrist first tore the labrum in his right shoulder in October during a preseason game, forcing him to have surgery and keeping him out four months. He returned last month and was averaging 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 29.3 minutes per game in seven contests.

However, the former No. 2 pick in the draft out of Kentucky tore the labrum again in the third quarter of Charlotte's 117-95 win against the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 10 and has been sidelined ever since.