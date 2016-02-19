'Breaking Cardinal Rules' now required reading for UofL class

Professor Theresa Hayden requires students to "Breaking Cardinal Rules" for one of her classes at UofL. (Source: Kasey Cunningham/WAVE 3 News)

Here's the slip at the UofL bookstore showing the course for which Katina Powell's book is required. (Source: Kasey Cunningham/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The controversial tell-all memoir that rocked the UofL basketball program is required reading for at least one course at the school.

Self-proclaimed escort queen Katina Powell's book "Breaking Cardinal Rules" came out in October and is now required reading for a spring semester class that began last month. Powell claims in the book that she pocketed $10,000 for providing escorts for sex parties attended by UofL basketball players and recruits from 2010-14.

"Breaking Cardinal Rules" is assigned by Professor Theresa C. Hayden for course No. CJ 440, a human trafficking class.

"I'm not saying it did happen or her book is factual," Hayden told only WAVE 3 News' Kasey Cunningham on Friday. "I'm just saying if it did, this would be an example of (human trafficking). "

[MORE: Complete coverage of UofL sex scandal]

The formal name for the course is "Human Trafficking: Critical Thinking about Modern Day Slavery," according to the UofL website. The short description of the course is below:

In depth analysis of trafficking in human beings as a crime prompted by supply and demand. Content includes: definitions of human trafficking, human trafficking as a transitional crime, characteristics of the crime of trafficking in human beings and strategies to most effectively deal with this crime.

"When it came time to read it, a lot of students resisted," Hayden said. "They weren't gonna spend the money. I said, 'That's OK, but it is required,' and when we started having discussions, it was quite interesting because everyone focuses in on a different piece that personally bothers them."

That the sex scandal allegedly took place at UofL is irrelevant, Hayden said.

"That's not the point," she said. "Not to focus on the UofL situation, but when I read the book, I saw all the components of sex trafficking and commercial sex sales. It will be required reading every semester."

Powell's attorney, Larry Wilder, played the role of mindful marketer when asked to comment Friday.

"I hope that the professor that is using the book as required reading is not violating the copyright laws and is making sure that every student purchases a copy much like professors require students purchase copies of the text books written by the professor."

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.