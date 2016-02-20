UNC bounces back to down Hurricanes

Brice Johnson had 16 points and 15 rebounds and No. 5 North Carolina regrouped from an emotional loss to rival Duke by routing No. 11 Miami 96-71 on Saturday in a matchup of teams tied for first in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Justin Jackson added 15 points for the Tar Heels (22-5, 11-3), who opened the second half on a 10-0 burst to turn this into blowout. North Carolina shot 54 percent and shut down Miami at every turn while leading by as many as 38 points.

The Tar Heels were coming off Wednesday's crushing 74-73 loss to the Blue Devils, a game in which they led nearly all night only to lose control in the final 3 minutes. And that allowed the Hurricanes (21-5, 10-4) to climb into a first-place tie to set up a critical game in a wide-open league title chase.