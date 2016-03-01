Adam West, of TV Batman fame, dies at 88

Bill Cosby's spokesman is dangling the possibility the entertainer may testify at his sex assault trial, but legal experts say that would be an enormous risk.More >>
Bill Cosby's spokesman is dangling the possibility the entertainer may testify at his sex assault trial, but legal experts say that would be an enormous risk.More >>
Adam West was typecast after popularizing the role of Batman on a television series and had difficulty getting acting parts.More >>
Adam West was typecast after popularizing the role of Batman on a television series and had difficulty getting acting parts.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
Before they were famous faces, they were wearing the uniform of the U.S. military.More >>
Before they were famous faces, they were wearing the uniform of the U.S. military.More >>
The estranged husband of singer Mary J. Blige will temporarily receive spousal support of $30,000 a month.More >>
The estranged husband of singer Mary J. Blige will temporarily receive spousal support of $30,000 a month.More >>
HBO has just released the trailer for what will undoubtedly be one of the funniest TV events of the summer, Tour de Pharmacy.More >>
HBO has just released the trailer for what will undoubtedly be one of the funniest TV events of the summer, Tour de Pharmacy.More >>
Danny Dias, who competed on Season 13 of MTV's adventure competition series Road Rules in 2004, has died. He was 33.More >>
Danny Dias, who competed on Season 13 of MTV's adventure competition series Road Rules in 2004, has died. He was 33.More >>
"If you cancel Futurama, we'll cancel you, Netflix!"More >>
"If you cancel Futurama, we'll cancel you, Netflix!"More >>
Last week, Julia Roberts had no TV shows. This week, she has two.More >>
Last week, Julia Roberts had no TV shows. This week, she has two.More >>
Today's One Love Manchester tribute concert has been filled with emotional performances, thoughtful tributes, and a touching amount of perseverance and collective love.More >>
Today's One Love Manchester tribute concert has been filled with emotional performances, thoughtful tributes, and a touching amount of perseverance and collective love.More >>
Sense8 has joined The Get Down in the list of shows Netflix has decided to do away with this year.More >>
Sense8 has joined The Get Down in the list of shows Netflix has decided to do away with this year.More >>
Sin City, Frank Miller's landmark comic series that spawned two movie adaptations directed by Robert Rodriguez and Miller, is being turned into a TV series.More >>
Sin City, Frank Miller's landmark comic series that spawned two movie adaptations directed by Robert Rodriguez and Miller, is being turned into a TV series.More >>
After nearly 20 years, TV's zaniest toons could be making a comeback.More >>
After nearly 20 years, TV's zaniest toons could be making a comeback.More >>
Don't be shocked if you see an entirely different side of Gilmore Girls alum Lauren Graham when she starts her recurring role on Curb Your Enthusiasm's upcoming ninth season.More >>
Don't be shocked if you see an entirely different side of Gilmore Girls alum Lauren Graham when she starts her recurring role on Curb Your Enthusiasm's upcoming ninth season.More >>
Silicon Valley will have to continue without Erlich Bachman in its just announced Season 5.More >>
Silicon Valley will have to continue without Erlich Bachman in its just announced Season 5.More >>