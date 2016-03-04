Incredible high school basketball buzzer-beater

Ballard senior Jake Ramsey turns to fire in a near full-court shot against Trinity in the Seventh Region Tournament semifinals at Valley on Friday night. Ramsey's shot forced overtime, but the Shamrocks prevailed 67-62. (Source: Brian Winner/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jake Ramsey, a senior on the Ballard High School boys' basketball team, hit one of the most incredible shots you'll ever see.

Unfortunately for Ramsey and the Bruins, though, it wasn't enough.

That's because Trinity outscored Ballard 12-7 in overtime to win the Seventh Region Tournament semifinal 67-62 Friday night at Valley's J.C. Cantrell Gymnasium.

With 0.6 seconds left in regulation, and trailing 54-52, the Bruins fouled the Shamrocks' Gabe Schmitt. The senior guard, and the leading free throw shooter in the state (at 89.5 percent), hit the first free throw to give Trinity a three-point lead. However Schmitt surprisingly (and while the Trinity student section was chanting "Nah, nah, nah, hey, hey, hey, goodbye") missed the second foul shot. Ramsey grabbed the rebound of Schmitt's miss with two hands, turned and heaved an almost length-of-the-court shot toward the other end of the court.

The buzzer sounded as the ball flew through the air, then splashed into the basket, setting off a wild celebration.

It was a similar scene to Tuesday night, when Ballard junior guard Jamil Wilson hit a last-second shot in overtime to give the Bruins an 81-79 win at Central in the regional tournament quarterfinals.

Trinity (28-6) will next face St. Xavier (23-9) at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the Seventh Region final. The Tigers took down Eastern 68-55 in the other semifinal.

