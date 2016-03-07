Louisville DJ's photo sparks social media war with 50 Cent

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What started out as a harmless promotional event for 50 Cent's Effen vodka in Louisville has turned into a social media war of words over (alleged) dirty sneakers.

50 Cent hosted a bottle signing event on Sunday at Liquor Barn in Springhurst Towne Center. Hundreds of people showed up at the event to meet the famous rapper and take pictures with him.

One of Louisville's most popular DJs took his turn. DJ Slikk and his son, Little Ricky, posed with 50 Cent in front of the Effen promo backdrop. In the photo, Little Ricky is gazing up at 50 Cent with a questionable look on his face. It's unclear whether he was star struck or having a premonition of what was coming on Instagram.

DJ Slikk posted the picture to his social media accounts, pointing out how cool it was to introduce his 4-year-old son to such a big star. But, another DJ saw something the rest of us probably weren't paying any attention to - until now.

DJ Akademiks, who describes himself on Twitter as a satirist and entertainer, reposted DJ Slikk's photo on Instagram with a close-up of 50's shoes. The caption reads, "What r ...." The comment is a an obvious reference to a popular Vine video in which a character makes fun of someone's shoes yelling, "WHAT ARE THOSE??"

So what's the big deal about 50's shoes? Well, the white sneakers appear to be very dirty, which is a big fail for any rapper. Having new, clean shoes is a must is the hip-hop business.

Comments quickly started stacking up on DJ Akademiks' post, and it didn't take 50 Cent long to chime in. 50 wrote, "There called Balenciaga panaled high tops. You check the price tags I just get what I want. This is another case of trying to play a [expletive] gone wrong. (wink face) I know you only have nike's lol." Another comment from 50 reads, "They are supposed to look like there dirty [expletive] heads."

That set off a fire storm. IGers immediately started taking sides, some clowning 50 Cent for spending so much on shoes that look dirty and others criticizing DJ Akademiks for not being on 50's level. Many pointed out the grammatical errors in 50's comments. The posts racked up more than 1,500 comments and 5,000 likes in just a few hours.

So where does DJ Slikk stand on all of this? He's staying neutral in the dispute but enjoying the attention and free promotion. As for Little Ricky, he's already responding in true celebrity form with no comment.

