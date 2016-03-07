Votto and the Reds roll in the Spring

Joey Votto hit one of Cincinnati's three homers off Matt Shoemaker, leading the Reds to an 8-5 win over a Los Angeles Angels split squad on Monday.

Votto and Jordan Pacheco hit their first homers back-to-back during a four-run third inning. Votto also bunted to reach base with two outs in the first inning and came around to score.

Adam Duvall homered and tripled for the Reds. Scott Schebler, competing with Duvall for the starting left field job, singled, doubled and stole a base.

Shortstop Jose Peraza, who came from the Dodgers in the three-team deal for Cincinnati star Todd Frazier, singled, doubled and stole two bases. He also made a barehanded play to get Johnny Giavotella on a slow roller with the bases loaded.

Jefry Marte hit a three-run homer for the Angels. Daniel Nava had two hits and a walk.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)