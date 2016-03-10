UPDATED: Our Inside The Rail app offers the latest Derby headlines, analysis, photos & more

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News and WAVE3.com are thrilled once again to offer the Inside The Rail app, the first and only free Kentucky Derby mobile app offered by a Louisville television station.

The WAVE 3 News Inside The Rail app is your go-to mobile app for all things Kentucky Derby.

Features of the free app include:

EVENTS: Our news crews will be all over town bringing you advance and post-coverage, and check out our FESTIVAL EVENTS link list so you can plan your own Derby-season fun.

HEADLINES: All the latest news leading up to Oaks and Derby, and of course day-of coverage from Churchill Downs. Once again this year, Jennie Rees, Caton Bredar and Jody Demling join our team that already features legendary horse writer Billy Reed, as well as WAVE 3 News' own Kent Taylor, Mike Hartnett and John Boel.

PHOTOS: Derby season brings many great visuals to town, and we'll be posting many, many slideshows throughout the season. Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Dan Dry of Price Weber is a Derby staple, and we'll post hundreds of his photos, as well as imagery from WAVE's own camera squad, winners of the Kentucky News Photographer's Association Station Of The Year.

EXPERT ANALYSIS: Check in each day for updates from our team of handicappers breaking down the racing form so you don't have to.

SHARE YOUR CONTENT: As always, we love when you help us cover big stories, so share your social posts with us using the hash tag #wave3derby.

CONTESTS: We have two this year! We're giving away six free tickets to Thurby, as well as a gift card to Rodes.

We'll be updating the app all day, every day throughout Derby season, so check back for constant updates.

