Report: Pitino to meet with NCAA in April regarding scandal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The NCAA will interview University of Louisville Coach Rick Pitino in April in their first discussion about the scandal surrounding the basketball team, ESPN.com reported, citing an anonymous source.

The team's season ended early this year after the school decided to hold itself out of post-season play as investigations into the allegations play out.

In her book "Breaking Cardinal Rules," Katina Powell alleged that she provided strippers and prostitutes for UofL players and recruits with the help of Andre McGee, the former director of basketball operations for the school.

Pitino has denied having any knowledge of the incidents, which are alleged to have occurred in Billy Mindardi Hall, but Powell has insisted that the coach must have known.

