Car break-ins at movie theater prompt investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several vehicle break-ins occurring at the Carmike Stonybrook Cinemas off of Hurstbourne Parkway have prompted an investigation by Jeffersontown Police Department.

Detectives are interested in speaking to a particular unknown suspect, who was captured on surveillance video.

Police said these break-ins serve as an unfortunate reminder to always stow items of any sort of value away from plain sight within your vehicle. Visual confirmation of valuables within an automobile can motivate criminals to obtain said valuables at your expense.

Anyone with information about the break-ins or the suspect is asked to contact the Jeffersontown Police Department by calling (502)267-0503.

