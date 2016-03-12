Louisville's DJ Slikk discusses social media frenzy over 50 Cent photo

Louisville's DJ Slikk talked to Julian Glover about the photo he took with 50 Cent. (Source: Amber Powell/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - DJ Slikk appeared on Weekend Sunrise to discuss the attention he's been getting for a photo he took with 50 Cent at the Effen vodka bottle signing event in Louisville.

+ MOBILE USERS: Tap here to watch the video

+ DETAILS: Louisville DJ's photo sparks social media war with 50 Cent

The picture has been getting a lot of attention since being cropped and reposted by DJ Akademiks, who commented on the condition of 50's shoes. 50 quickly responded, noting the $800 price tag on his Balenciaga footwear.

+ MORE: Louisville's DJ Slikk provides free school supplies for hundreds of kids

On the show, DJ Slikk clarified that he was not responsible for pointing out 50 Cent's shoes, but that he is certainly enjoying the attention it has brought. Being a DJ, and owner of the KY Raised clothing brand, he gladly welcomes all of the free publicity.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.