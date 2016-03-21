FORECAST: Active weather takes us into February, eventually turning much colder

ALERT DAY

LEVEL 1 - THURSDAY 2/1



ALERTS

THIS EVENING – a few snow showers moving across central Kentucky may create a few slick spots

THURSDAY – rain to snow with some accumulation possible

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Areas of light snow across central Kentucky will continue into the early evening hours. Temperatures will continue to drop, as well with flurries possible until skies begin to clear overnight this may allow for a few slick spots to develop, especially south of Louisville.

Adding to the chill will be gusty winds from the north, at 15 to 25 MPH. Expect temperatures to remain below normal Tuesday, with highs in the upper 30s. Sunshine and dry conditions will dominate the next two days before Thursday’s rain chance.

This is the next big weather maker for our area, and comes with a WAVE 3 News Alert Day designation. As the rain moves through there is still confidence that rain will transition to snow before ending.

This will have a negative impact on roads Thursday night & Friday. Snowfall amounts are tough to pin down at this point, but a light accumulation certainly looks possible. We’ll be continuously revising our forecast as data comes in over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Another systems comes in over the weekend with a chance for rain or snow late Saturday into Sunday. You’ll want to keep up with our forecast if you have Super Bowl plans.

FORECAST

TONIGHT

cloudy

a few snow showers (10% chance)

LOW: 25°

TUESDAY

partly sunny

cool

HIGH: 38°

WEDNESDAY

partly sunny

warmer

HIGH: 55°

