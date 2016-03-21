FORECAST: Clear skies make for a cold night

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Skies have finally cleared over the region, which will make for a chilly night tonight.
As temperatures may drop to as low as 35 degrees north and east of Louisville, that may be enough for some patchy frost just before sunrise.
No frost advisory has been issued but the possibility exists.
High pressure will be around for a couple of days with cooler than normal air.
The next low starts to impact on Tuesday with a good warm up, but a return of daily shower and thunderstorm chances the middle and end of next week.
FORECAST
TONIGHT
Clear and cool, patchy frost away from the city
LOW: 40,35 in a few suburbs
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 65
MONDAY
Partly Sunny, a 20% chance for a shower
High: 65
