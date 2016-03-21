FORECAST: Keeping an eye on overnight storm chances

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Most have stayed storm-free this afternoon, but folks from North Vernon to Frankfort could run out of luck before early evening. Storms over Southeast Indiana and Northern Kentucky may try to back-build westward.

These storms, mainly well north and northeast of Louisville, will have the ability to become briefly severe with damaging winds, and put down enough rainfall to cause short-lived flash flooding issues.

A break between this activity and what may arrive overnight will be with us by mid evening. Until then, expect near-record heat with highs in the lower 90s.

Late tonight, we’ll keep tabs on a line of storms flying in from the west. The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk of severe weather in place for areas northwest of Louisville to cover the damaging wind potential from these storms. But, they could take a southward turn toward Tennessee, or disintegrate for the most part before they arrive. Flash flooding is also a concern with this.

In any case, areas immediately around Louisville and east stand a lower chance of these storms overnight, compared to our neighbors from Jasper to Salem to Bedford, IN. How the overnight storm threat materializes will influence Thursday’s storm timing. At this point we could see additional storm development happen at any point from mid-morning through mid afternoon.

The storm chance is fairly elevated on Thursday as a disturbance will be around to help trigger and sustain storm activity. A few isolated severe storms can’t be ruled out with this. Friday is a far drier day, but that will allow highs to soar into the lower to even middle 90s in some spots. Stay hydrated if you’re heading to the U2 concert!

Storm chances return for the weekend with continued highs near 90 degrees. Look for lower humidity, drier weather, and highs in the 80s to start the next work week.

FORECAST

TONIGHT

Late night storms possible (40%)

Highest storm chance NW of Louisville

LOW: 72°

THURSDAY

Scattered to numerous storms at times (60%)

HIGH: 90°

FRIDAY

Partly sunny

Isolated pop-up storm (10%)

HIGH: 93°

LOW: 72°

