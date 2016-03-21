FORECAST: Patchy fog possible Saturday morning

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Skies have cleared this evening and temperatures are sinking through the 70s and 60s. That sets the stage for more fog potential early Saturday morning, but fog should not be as dense or quite as widespread as this morning.

Weekend highs will be slightly above average for this time of year in the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll usher in isolated storm chances nearly each day next week thanks to WAVE Country being on the periphery of quiet high pressure to the southeast and more active low pressure troughing to the west.

Highs look to remain in the mid to even upper 80s at times next week with humidity creeping upward through Friday, when fall begins at 4:02pm. Fall-like weather will follow that autumnal equinox a few days later with a surge of cool air arriving a week from Monday, around the 25th.

FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly clear

Patchy fog overnight

Low: 65

Saturday:

Mostly sunny

High: 83

Sunday:

Partly sunny

Even warmer

High: 88

* More fog possible Saturday morning – will it impact any early plans?

* College GameDay – plan your tailgate accordingly

?* After a warm stretch cooler air moves in – timing and storm potential

