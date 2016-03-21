FORECAST: Sunny start to Monday with increasing clouds later

Clouds will increase today as our next system pushes its way towards WAVE Country as highs reach the upper 60s once again. (Source: Doug Orleans on flickr.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We're off to a chilly start to the day with only isolated cases of frost expected. Carroll County is under a Frost Advisory until 9 a.m.

We will warm nicely into the upper 60s and even lower 70s this afternoon. The warm front moving our way will help spark some cloud cover at an angle of northwest to southeast across WAVE Country. Louisville looks to be right in the middle of that zone. An isolated shower or thunderstorm could develop, but coverage looks very sparse. That likely will change as the front gets more of a punch to it tonight.

It could turn noisy at times overnight with scattered thunderstorms in that same zone. In fact, very little change is expected Tuesday with any thunderstorms developing in that same angle of northwest to southeast across the area. Temperatures will be in the 80s along and south of that zone and in the 60s and 70s on the northern edge of it. This will set the stage for a few warnings that could get issued for brief damaging winds and hail.

The front will tilt more on Wednesday to line up more with I-64. More thunderstorms are expected, and they could turn strong, as well, with highs in the 80s along and south of that zone and in the 60s and 70s north.

Finally, a low pressure will attach to the low Thursday and increase the coverage of rain and thunderstorms, but it also will help yank all of this mess out of here just in time for a dry and sunny Mother’s Day weekend.

FORECAST

Today:

Sunny start

Increasing clouds late

20 percent chance of afternoon shower

High: 71



Tonight:

40 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms

Low: 53



Tomorrow:

Mix of sun/clouds

40 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms at times

High: 83

