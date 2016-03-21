FORECAST: Whiplash weather takes us from spring back to winter

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A windy but picture-perfect day had WAVE Country basking in the 60s, but there’s only one more day of that before a cold, hard reality returns in time for the weekend.

Expect a wonderful Thursday with a few clouds and highs in the 70s. A front moving in at night will bring in a brief round of rain and even some thunder, leaving Friday morning drier and cooler.

Highs near 50 on Friday will be accompanied by partly sunny skies, but temperatures will really drop Friday night as the colder air moves in. The latest data suggests the cold air will be strong enough not only to put us down into the 20s on Saturday morning, but also push the well-advertised weekend snow chance mostly south of us, too.

At this point, light accumulating snow would be most likely in our southern Kentucky counties based on the latest data.

Areas closer to Louisville and Southern Indiana would have a lesser chance and quite a few areas could make it through the weekend snow-free. We’ll be monitoring this situation to see if the data trends back northward again, which it very well may.

Any snow accumulation would melt on Sunday as highs recover to the lower 40s in quite a few places.

We'll need to watch Monday for another light snow chance that could affect mainly our northern counties as a system moves through the Midwest. This one may be the "dark horse" snow chance of the week as folks will mostly have their eyes on the weekend, so keep that in mind. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s for the remainder of next week.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Get Our Free Weather App: Apple | Android

+ Interactive Radar

+ Sign Up for Weather and School Closing Alerts

+ Weather Blog

+ Follow the WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team on Facebook | Twitter

+ SkyTrack Cameras

FORECAST

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

LOW: 44°

THURSDAY

Partly sunny, beautiful day

Rain at night (60%)

HIGH: 72°

FRIDAY

Partly sunny

HIGH: 50°

LOW: 42°

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.