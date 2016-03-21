FORECAST: Widespread rain over the region

ALERTS
WINTER STORM WARNING - Jefferson, Jennings [IN], Carroll [KY] – until 2 a.m. Sunday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Trimble, Henry, Franklin, Scott, Jackson – until 8 p.m. Saturday
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The main snow and sleet accumulations missed just to the northeast, with significant accumulations from around the Kentucky Speedway, in Sparta up to Cincinnati. Minor sleet and snow accumulations were noted up I-71 and north into southeast Indiana.
Otherwise, it has been a soggy day, with widespread rain and even a few rumbles of thunder. That should gradually end from west to east through the evening and overnight.
The drying will be of very short duration. Some areas may not even clear the cloud cover before the next system arrives early next week.
It should be noticeably warmer next week, but also quite wet at times, with showers and a few thunderstorms. If all of the rain potential materializes, we may be dealing with river and creek flooding again later next week
FORECAST
TONIGHT
Rain likely early
Ending late
LOW: 34°
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
HIGH: 52°
MONDAY
Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain late
HIGH: 58°
- More rain tonight
- Not as cold next week
- Heavy rain and flooding concerns next week
