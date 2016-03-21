FORECAST: Christmas weekend looking drier and warmer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clouds have cleared a good chunk of WAVE Country this afternoon, leading to warmer temperatures in the 40s even after this morning's cold front.

We'll keep skies partly cloudy through the evening and most of the overnight period, which is concerning because we could see some patchy freezing fog and light mist early Friday morning with this setup. This will not be as dense nor as widespread as Wednesday morning’s fog, but some slick spots are possible Friday morning for those who will be heading out for the commute or for traveling.

>> Your 2016-17 winter weather outlook

Friday's cloud cover will be on the increase through the day, eventually leading to rain Friday night into early Saturday. This timing has been moved forward on this, so most of the rain will fall well before sunrise Saturday - which is Christmas Eve and the start of Hanukkah morning - leaving the rest of Saturday drier and warmer with highs in the lower 50s.

A warm front surging in on Christmas Day morning will squeeze out a few light showers, but leave drier and much warmer weather in its wake. We could get close to a record-tying high temperature of 68° Christmas afternoon!

Showers and storms moving through on Monday along the cold front component of this system could have some gusty winds. Highs right ahead of the rain on Monday will soar toward 70°!

That front takes us down into the 40s for highs through Thursday. Our next chance of anything snow-related would be a small snow shower chance a week from tomorrow on the 30th.

FORECAST

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, patches of freezing fog possible

LOW: 29°

FRIDAY: Patches of freezing fog early, clouds increasing, rain by late night (80%)

HIGH: 48°

SATURDAY (Christmas Eve , start of Hanukkah): Early showers (30%), cloudy

HIGH: 52°

LOW: 43°

SUNDAY (Christmas Day): Early shower (20%), clouds for the afternoon and near-record warmth!

HIGH: 68°

LOW: 48°

