FORECAST: Rain coming to an end

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All advisories and warnings have expired or been canceled. There are still pockets of light rain over the region, even a few thundershowers in the south, but all should be coming to an end after midnight.

The drying will be of very short duration. Some areas may not even clear the cloud cover before the next system arrives early next week.

It should be noticeably warmer next week, but also quite wet at times with showers and a few thunderstorms. If all of the rain potential materializes, we may be dealing with river and creek flooding again later next week.

FORECAST

OVERNIGHT

Rain ends

Mostly cloudy

LOW: 34°

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

HIGH: 52°

MONDAY

Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain late

HIGH: 58°

- More rain tonight

- Not as cold next week

- Heavy rain and flooding concerns next week

