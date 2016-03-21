FORECAST: Rain coming to an end - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All advisories and warnings have expired or been canceled. There are still pockets of light rain over the region, even a few thundershowers in the south, but all should be coming to an end after midnight.

The drying will be of very short duration. Some areas may not even clear the cloud cover before the next system arrives early next week.

It should be noticeably warmer next week, but also quite wet at times with showers and a few thunderstorms. If all of the rain potential materializes, we may be dealing with river and creek flooding again later next week.

FORECAST

OVERNIGHT
Rain ends
Mostly cloudy
LOW:  34°

SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
HIGH: 52° 

MONDAY
Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain late
HIGH: 58°

- More rain tonight
- Not as cold next week
- Heavy rain and flooding concerns next week

