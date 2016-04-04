Woman arrested for selling 'Donald Trump' heroin

KEENE, NH (WAVE) - Just like legitimate businesses, drug dealers are often known to label their products with unique names.

A woman in New Hampshire used the most popular name in America right now to brand her drugs, according to a report from police.

Darcie Hall, 36, was arrested on March 31. State and local law enforcement had been investigating her for a month.

Police said Hall sold heroin in dosage-sized packages stamped with the words "Donald Trump."

Hall is also on probation for a 2014 conviction for possession of cocaine.

