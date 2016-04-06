UofL announces additional self-imposed penalties against men's basketball program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The fallout from the scandal involving the University of Louisville men's basketball program continues with the school saying it has self-imposed additional penalties.

In a statement from the office of President James Ramsey, the university said it "takes its responsibility for NCAA compliance seriously, and has cooperated with the NCAA in an effort to close this difficult chapter as soon as possible consistent with NCAA enforcement procedures."

On February 5, 18 weeks after the allegations surfaced, UofL announced a ban of postseason play for the men's team. In today's announcement, UofL said it will impose the following penalties:

Reduce by two the number of scholarships awarded in men's basketball, (one in 2017-18, and one in 2018-19).

Reduce recruiting opportunities immediately in men's basketball (days coaching staff may recruit) by 30 (approximately a 24% reduction); and

Reduce the number of official visits in men's basketball by two (one in 2016-17, and one in 2017-18).

In her book, Breaking Cardinal Rules, Katina Powell, a self-proclaimed escort queen, claimed that she arranged escorts for parties attended by UofL players over several years. The parties took place at Minardi Hall, a facility named after Billy Minardi, Pitino's late brother-in-law.

READ: UofL statement on additional self-imposed penalties

Powell said she worked with Andre McGee, a former UofL player and graduate assistant, to arrange the escorts.

The statement said the university will have no further comment until the NCAA enforcement process is completed.

