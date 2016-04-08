Sunrise to Go: Wednesday, Dec. 28

Watch WAVE 3 News Sunrise each weekday from 4:30 to 7 a.m. on WAVE 3 News and from 7 to 8 a.m. on Bounce. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today:

1. Freezing fog: Be careful out there this morning. Freezing fog is possible, so watch for slick spots, particularly on bridges and overpasses. WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team meteorologist Christie Dutton has the forecast for later today and tomorrow.

2. Homicide arrest: A Louisville man has been charged with murder in his girlfriend's death. Police say her body was found inside her Park Hill apartment late Tuesday afternoon. Neighbors hadn't seen her since Friday when they heard an argument between the two. We expected to learn more today when the suspect, James Robards, 54, appears in court.

3. Police pursuit: A police pursuit overnight lasted about a half-hour and ended when the suspect vehicle hit and damaged a building. The driver was not seriously injured, but he's facing numerous charges. The pursuit started about 1 a.m. on westbound I-64 in Jeffersontown and ended about 1:30 a.m. at Barret and Baxter Avenues near Baxter Jacks.

4. Deadly crash: A 2016 Floyd Central High School graduate was killed Tuesday night in a car crash in Georgetown. Police believe 18-year-old Brandon Amy lost control of his Mustang and hit an SUV head-on. Two adults and two children in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

5. Inmate death: A death investigation is underway at the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange after an inmate was pronounced dead last night. It is not known whether the death is related to a hostage situation at the prison. Corrections officials say an inmate armed with a homemade weapon took a nurse hostage about 5 p.m. yesterday. The Emergency Response Team managed to get the nurse out safely. The inmate was injured and taken to a hospital.

