Sunrise to Go: Friday, May 19

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today:

1. Stormy weather: Thunderstorms are likely today, particularly during the afternoon hours. WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team meteorologists Christie Dutton and Brian Goode show you the chances for storms this weekend.

2. Police chase: A man who led police on a nearly 40-minute chase Thursday before crashing the stolen pickup truck he was driving is expected in court this morning. Stuart Timmonds was wanted for theft and a previous pursuit just days ago. Click here to listen to a man describe watching the chase unfold live on WAVE 3 News only to realize he was watching his own stolen vehicle slam into an SUV.

3. Missing teens: Police are searching for answers after a handful of teens disappear in Grayson County. Four teenagers have vanished there since January. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Savanna Crawford, Hailey Mercer, Stephanie Pelfrey or Dilion Hendricks should call the Grayson County Sheriff's Department at 270-259-3024.

4. Always Dreaming: The Kentucky Derby winner is gearing up to make history at Pimlico at tomorrow's Preakness Stakes. WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor is live in Baltimore this morning to show you how Always Dreaming and his team are preparing for the big day.

5. Carmichael's orders: Locally-owned Carmichael's Bookstore is overwhelmed with orders right now thanks to the power of social media. Employee Mark Schultz noticed author Shea Serrano tweet about pre-ordering his new book on Amazon. Schultz asked him to show some love to independent booksellers instead. Serrano set a goal to get his followers to order 1,000 books from Carmichael's in one day, and it worked. Serrano is a best-selling author from Houston with no ties to Louisville.

Click here to subscribe to breaking news and weather alerts, including school closing alerts for your particular district, and watch WAVE 3 News Sunrise for all the morning's top stories weekdays beginning at 4:30 a.m. You can also register to receive Sunrise to Go on your mobile device by visiting our Preference Center at WAVE3.com.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.