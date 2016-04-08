Sunrise to Go: Thursday, May 18

Watch Lauren Jones and John Boel on WAVE 3 News Sunrise each weekday from 4:30 to 7 a.m. on WAVE 3 News and from 7 to 8 a.m. on Bounce. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here are six stories WAVE Country will be talking about today:

1. Storms return: After a five-day break, thunderstorms will appear on the radar at times today. WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team meteorologists Christie Dutton and Brian Goode break down the timing of the storms.

2. Crime spree: Right now, police are searching for two suspects in an Indianapolis carjacking followed by armed robberies in Seymour and Columbus, Indiana and a police chase along Interstate 65. WAVE 3 News reporter Julian Glover has late-breaking details from the Alert Center at 6 a.m. on Sunrise.

3. Rocker dies: Chris Cornell, lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave has died unexpectedly at age 52. WAVE 3 News reporter Julian Glover explains what we know this morning at 6:30 from the Alert Center on Sunrise.

4. RiverLink bills: Some WAVE Country drivers say they're receiving second notice RiverLink bills with late fees attached to their bridge tolls, even though they never received a previous bill. A RiverLink spokeswoman says the timing of the mail is responsible, but some drivers disagree. Click here to read more about this controversy.

5. KFC Yum! Center audit: The state-of-the-art KFC Yum! Center is hemorrhaging millions of dollars each year. Today, we'll learn more about the true state of the problem. The Louisville Arena Authority will release its audit of the facility later today. The city owes more than $300 million in bond payments and the arena isn't generating enough revenue to keep up with the payment schedule.

6. Always Dreaming: In two days, the Kentucky Derby champion will take on a field of 10 thoroughbreds in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Click here for post positions and odds. WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor has live reports from Pimlico as Always Dreaming prepares to make a run at history.

