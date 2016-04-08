Sunrise to Go: Tuesday, May 16

Watch WAVE 3 News Sunrise each weekday from 4:30 to 7 a.m. on WAVE 3 News and from 7 to 8 a.m. on Bounce. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today:

1. Near-record heat: We should come close today to a record high set 117 years ago as we potentially hit our first 90-degree day of the season. The air quality will be poor. WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team meteorologists Christie Dutton and Brian Goode are watching our next chances for rain and thunderstorms.

2. Drug bust: New on Sunrise, Bullitt County authorities seize drugs, cash and cars after a two-state investigation. Julian Glover is following this developing story from the Alert Center.

3. Teen killed: Four people facing charges after a teen was shot and killed in Bardstown are due in court today. Police haven't said why 17-year-old Cameron Williamson was gunned down early Monday morning, but The Kentucky Standard is reporting that he was selling marijuana to the accused.

4. JCPS meeting: The JCPS board could name an interim superintendent during a special meeting tonight. It is believed that several candidates were interview during a special meeting called last week. Once an interim superintendent is named, the board can work on finding a permanent replacement for outgoing superintendent Donna Hargens. Her last day on the job is July 1.

5. Preakness preps: Kentucky Derby champion Always Dreaming is preparing for the Preakness. His team says the colt is back to his rambunctious self after several calmer days since arriving in Maryland. WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor and reporter Brian Winner head to Pimlico tomorrow for live reports that begin airing Thursday morning on Sunrise. The second leg of the Triple Crown airs this Saturday, only on WAVE 3 News and NBC.

Click here to subscribe to breaking news and weather alerts, including school closing alerts for your particular district, and watch WAVE 3 News Sunrise for all the morning's top stories weekdays beginning at 4:30 a.m. You can also register to receive Sunrise to Go on your mobile device by visiting our Preference Center at WAVE3.com.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.