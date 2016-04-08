Sunrise to Go: Wednesday, May 17

Watch WAVE 3 News Sunrise each weekday from 4:30 to 7 a.m. on WAVE 3 News and from 7 to 8 a.m. on Bounce. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today:

1. Hot and hazy: This will be the last dry day in WAVE Country before storms figure into the forecast. WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team meteorologists Christie Dutton and Brian Goode say some could see thunderstorms by tomorrow morning.

2. Shooting death: Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Churchill Downs. The victim was outside when he was shot in the 3300 block of Taylor Boulevard. Investigators say the man did not live in the area, so they're faced with not only finding the killer, but figuring out the victim's connection to the area where the shooting happened.

3. Carjacking: A carjacking suspect drove through a St. Matthews Little League game Tuesday night with police in hot pursuit. The suspect crashed the stolen car through a fence and then ran into a stranger's apartment. No one was injured.

4. Interim superintendent: Doss High School principal Martin Pollio will fill the role of interim superintendent for JCPS until a permanent replacement for Dr. Donna Hargens is hired. Pollio will start July 2, the day after Hargens vacates the position, and he will be paid a prorated salary per day that equals $185,000 a year. Pollio says he is interested in applying for the permanent position.

5. Confederate statue: Right now, the city of New Orleans is removing another Confederate-era statue from city grounds. WAVE 3 News reporter Julian Glover has video from the scene in the Alert Center on Sunrise.

